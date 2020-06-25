Nearly a Third of Pakistani Pilots Have Fake Licenses, Minister Says
More than 30 percent of Pakistan’s civilian pilots obtained their licenses fraudulently, the country’s aviation minister announced Thursday. Ghulam Sarwar Khan told Pakistan’s National Assembly that Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) had found that 262 of the country’s 860 pilots had paid someone else to take the licensing exam in their place. The PCAA, which has grounded all fraudulent pilots, discovered the rampant fraud in the course of its investigation into a Pakistan International Airlines crash that killed 97 people in the southern city of Karachi on May 22. The pilots involved ignored warnings from air traffic control and attempted to land without lowering their landing gear. Preliminary findings suggested the pilots were distracted because they were talking about coronavirus. Khan did not specify whether the pilots in the crash had gained their licenses by deceit.