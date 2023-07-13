CHEAT SHEET
    Fire Tears Through Florida Wildlife Center Killing ‘Nearly All’ Its Animals

    HORRIFIC

    Chris Hippensteel

    Breaking News Intern

    Rhona Wise/AFP via Getty Images

    A wildlife center in Florida is reeling after a fire early Thursday morning ripped through the building, killing dozens of the animals trapped inside. According to its website, The Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center in Madeira Beach houses about 250 animals, including small mammals, lizards, and amphibians. Center owner Sonny Flynn told local station WTSP that all the small mammals in the center—about 40—died in the blaze, which also injured several reptiles. “We suffered from a tragic fire last night,” a message posted to the center’s Facebook page said. “Nearly all of the animals are gone. We are devastated.” Local station WTVT reported that the intense flames forced firefighters to retreat after initial attempts to rescue the animals inside.

