Nearly Half of Congress’ Top Staffers Want to Quit
TIME TO BOLT
Senior congressional staff are tempted to follow the lead of multiple congressmen and bolt for the exits, according to a survey by the Congressional Management Foundation reported by The Washington Post. The survey found that nearly half of top congressional aides are considering leaving their posts due to “heated rhetoric from the other party,” while only about one in five senior aides believe Congress is “functioning as a democratic legislature should.” That’s made other gigs more enticing for top aides, even though some are paid more than their actual bosses. Chiefs of staff in the Senate make about $190,000, while House chiefs make about $178,000, according to the survey. The anger over Congress’ dysfunction is not split by party lines, with multiple staffers telling the CMF that Congress needs to step it up. “Perhaps courses on the constitutional role of Congress would help enlighten them on how representation is intended to work, and we could govern properly,” an anonymous House GOP aide told the CMF.