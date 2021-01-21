Nearly One in Five Capitol Insurrectionists Served in the Military: NPR
THE WAR COMES HOME
One group was overrepresented in the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6: the military. According to an analysis by NPR, about 20 percent of the people who have been charged in connection with the insurrection had some sort of military history. According to the Census Bureau, only 7 percent of the adult population are military veterans. Perhaps the most notable defendant so far with military ties is Larry Brock, an Air Force combat veteran who was pictured in the Senate chamber carrying zip-tie cuffs. Ashli Babbitt, the woman shot and killed while attempting to enter the Speaker’s Lobby, was also an Air Force veteran. Last week, The New York Times reported that the Pentagon was seeking to step up its efforts in combating extremism within its ranks in the wake of the riot.