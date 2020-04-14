Nebraska Mall Plans to Reopen in 10 Days. Yes, a MALL.
A Nebraska shopping mall is already planning its reopening for later this month. According to the Omaha World Herald, the owner of Nebraska Crossing Outlets spoke last week with Gov. Pete Ricketts—who has rejected a stay-at-home order—and they planned a soft-reopening for April 18. That has since been pushed back to April 24—even though the state is in the middle of a social-distancing campaign that doesn’t end until a week later. “We’re looking at the great opportunity to set some best practices and help our retailers open their portfolios across the country,” owner Rob Yates said. “We are going to be the first shopping center that opens in North America.” Nebraska has one of the lowest coronavirus case numbers, but also a low testing rate.