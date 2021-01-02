Nebraska Deer Poacher Planned to Blow Up Game Warden’s Car: Feds
A Nebraska man being investigated by authorities for illegally hunting deer on a federal wildlife refuge planned to murder the game warden looking into his activities, according to the FBI.
In a criminal complaint filed in federal court, the feds say Cody A. Cape of Omaha, Neb. drove with a friend by the officer’s home on Christmas Eve while detailing the ways he could kill him and his family. One idea was to wire C4 to the officer’s truck, and throw dynamite or a hand grenade through the windows of his home. “In particular, [the witness] stated that Cape wanted to wire C4 explosives to the ignition system of Victim 1’s patrol vehicle for purposes of killing Victim 1 as he attempted to start his vehicle,” the filing says.
Cape then expected to die via “suicide by cop,” because he supposedly didn’t want to “go to jail again,” according to the complaint, which says the suspect discovered the game warden’s home address while picking up take-out food.