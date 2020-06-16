Nebraska Democratic Party Drops Senate Candidate for Sexual Texts
The Nebraska Democratic Party has voted to withdraw their resources and endorsement for Senate candidate Chris Janicek after he made sexual comments in a group chat about a female staffer. Janicek, who is challenging Republican Senator Ben Sasse for the seat, won the Democratic nomination just over a month ago after defeating six other candidates in the primary election. In the text messages, Janicek wrote that the campaign should use funds on “getting [the female staffer] laid,” then described a graphic group sex scene involving the staffer.
He tried to call the comments a joke and blamed them on lack of sleep, but the staffer said she could not support his campaign after what he had said. “You are my boss and a candidate running for Senate, [an] office held by just 100 Americans representing approximately 330 million of her people,” she wrote. “There is zero tolerance for what you said.”