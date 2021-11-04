Nebraska Doc Spread Insane COVID Conspiracies—Then Easily Renewed Her License
DR. WHAT NOW?
Despite spreading a treasure trove of misinformation, including the bizarre theory that the COVID pandemic is a “vast global conspiracy to exert social control,” a Nebraska doctor’s medical career is alive and well. NPR reports that Dr. Lee Merritt was able to renew her license online with just a few clicks of a mouse, though most—if not all—of her claims about COVID are not based on science whatsoever. In October, Merritt answered 12 yes-or-no questions online to renew her license for another year. Among her most insane claims are that the virus is a “genetically engineered bioweapon” and that the vaccine ups your chances of getting COVID. Scientific data and the intelligence community have deemed those theories false.
NPR reports that there is growing concern that state medical boards are simply ignoring the cluster of doctors who spread COVID misinformation and dangerous lies about the vaccine. “State medical boards, for the main part, have been cozy clubs of people who feel their job is to protect the professions,” said Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate.