Nebraska Gov. Talks Out Both Sides of His Mouth as He Eases COVID Restrictions and Warns People to Wear Masks

Read it at Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts urged citizens to “remain vigilant” while easing restrictions in the state Friday, the Omaha World-Herald reports. Coronavirus-related hospitalizations are down slightly after peaking in late November, though as of December 11 the number was still 779 patients. Despite this, Gov. Ricketts green-lighted the return of elective surgeries and extracurricular activities. Masks are no longer required at barbershops and salons, though the precaution remains “recommended.” Ricketts said Friday, “Nobody wants to be sick over the holidays, nobody certainly wants to be in the hospital or in quarantine. Slowing down right now is the right thing to do.”