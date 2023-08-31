Nebraska Guv Signs Order Outlining Definitions of ‘Male’ and ‘Female’
‘IGNORANT’
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen signed an executive order Wednesday night that would narrow the definition of “male” and “female” under state law to only include biological sex—while nodding to the fact that the passage of a bill addressing “participation of biological males in female athletics” in the state legislature is imminent. Critics, including state Democratic Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, have said that the governor’s measure would imperil federal anti-discrimination funding that would protect marginalized groups, including the trans community. “I know Governor Pillen probably hates that fact that trans people would ever be protected or safe, but that’s how it works today and he’s putting Nebraskans in danger by continuing to make this group the entire focus of his ignorant and discriminatory agenda,” Hunt told the Omaha World-Herald. Nebraska is now the second state to enact such a measure, after Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a similar order earlier this month.