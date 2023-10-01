Nebraska Imposes Strict Restrictions on Gender-Affirming Care For Kids
JUMPING THROUGH HOOPS
Nebraska on Sunday imposed strict restrictions on gender-affirming care in the state, banning anyone younger than 19 from having gender-affirming surgeries and imposing a waiting period of seven days to for kids who wish to use puberty blocking medications or hormone treatments. Transgender kids seeking treatment or medication related to their identity will also be required to attend “gender-identity-focused” therapy sessions that total at least 40 hours. The regulations were announced by the state’s health department, which labeled the changes as “emergency regulations” approved by Nebraska’s Republican Gov. Jim Pillen. The health department said the regulations will remain in effect until it can weigh public feedback and agree on a permanent set of rules—a process that could take months, with a public hearing on the matter not scheduled until Nov. 28.