He Disappeared From Prison—Then Returned on His Own

Read it at News Channel Nebraska
A Nebraska man who served 13 years for robbery and was only months away from possible parole made the baffling decision to abscond from custody by failing to return from a work assignment. Then came another surprise: A week later, Gary Filip turned himself into the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln on his own. The facility has the least restrictive custody level, though it’s not clear if Filip will be kept there now or whether his brief escape will imperil his chances of getting out before his prison term is officially up in 2030.