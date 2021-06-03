CHEAT SHEET
Nebraska Killer Asks to Change Name to Elluminati Egoddess Erikka Prestige
One of Nebraska’s most notorious inmates is petitioning the court for a new name: Elluminati Egoddess Erikka Prestige. Currently known as Erica Jenkins, she is serving a life sentence for committing a murder with her brother, Nikko Jenkins, who is on death row, the Omaha World-Herald reports. She has also been convicted of viciously beating a fellow inmate, who happens to be her cousin and who testified against the siblings, and of attacking three jail guards. Her brother, who was convicted of three additional murders, has mutilated himself in prison several times, carving 666 into his forehead, slicing his tongue, and cutting his penis in an homage to an Egyptian snake, authorities say.