CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Nebraska Lawmakers Pass 12-Week Abortion Bill
ACCESS DENIED
Read it at CBS News
Conservative legislators in Nebraska managed to ram through a bill to ban abortions after 12 weeks and limit transgender care for children in the state. In addition to the abortion ban, which carves out exceptions for rape and incest, the legislation would ban gender-affirming surgery for minors and give the state’s chief medical officer the power to set restrictions on other types of care for trans kids. During debate over the bill, which now goes to the governor’s desk, protesters swore and tossed what reporters described as bloody tampons onto the chamber floor, CBS News reported.