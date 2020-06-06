Nebraska Man Allegedly Steals Bulldozer En Route to Protest, Calls Cops on Himself
A Nebraska man was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing a bulldozer while on his way to an Omaha protest. His accuser? Himself. The 39-year-old man, who was not publicly identified, allegedly pilfered the construction equipment from a building in progress in Murray, Nebraska. Afterwards, he called the police to tell them he did it, warned them to stay out of his way, and described his plan to deliver a message to the world about corruption and lies at a protest in Omaha. Drivers on the highway also contacted authorities to say they had seen the man and the machine traveling on the road’s grass shoulder. When police arrived, they diverted the errant driver, who had fortified the driver’s quarters of the bulldozer to prevent entry, into a soybean field, where they arrested him.