Nebraska Mom Who Gave Daughter Abortion Pills Gets Two-Year Prison Sentence
A Nebraska mother who admitted to providing her 17-year-old daughter with abortion pills in violation of state law was sentenced to two years in prison on Friday. Jessica Burgess ordered the pills online last year for her teenage daughter, who was in her third trimester, prosecutors said. Burgess’ daughter was also sentenced to 90 days in jail. Charges stemmed from messages turned over by Facebook in which Burgess detailed plans to end her daughter’s pregnancy. The case against the mother and daughter began before the fall of Roe v. Wade, but during a 20-week abortion ban enacted by the state. Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen signed a 12-week ban earlier this year.