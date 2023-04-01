Nebraska Student Sues After Paper Shut Down for LGBTQ Issue
DON’T STOP THE PRESSES!
As school districts across the country crack down on discussion of LGBTQ issues, a high journalist in Nebraska is striking back. Marcus Pennell, who worked at Grand Island Northwest High School’s former paper, the Viking Saga, is suing his district for shutting down the paper after it published an LGBTQ edition. Grand Island Northwest Public Schools called the move a “administrative decision,” saying officials were “unhappy with the last issue’s editorial content.” Pennell told the Associated Press he was crushed to find “people who were supposed to be supporting our education instead silence us for covering issues impacting our lives.” The suit alleges the district did not allow Pennell, who is transgender, to use his preferred name for his byline or list his preferred pronouns.