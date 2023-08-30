Nebraska Tight End Arik Gilbert’s Alleged Burglary Caught on Camera: TMZ

CHEAT SHEET
    Security camera footage allegedly showing Nebraska TE Arik Gilbert attempting to burglarize a smoke shop.

    SparkCFB Twitter

    Security camera footage appears to show Nebraska football player Arik Gilbert as he attempts to burglarize a smoke shop, according to TMZ. Gilbert, a 21-year-old tight end, was arrested early Tuesday outside SJ’s Liquor & Vape in Lincoln, Nebraska, and was booked into the county jail on a burglary charge. Authorities claim Gilbert was trying to make off with vape paraphernalia and other items worth $1,672. Footage from the alleged robbery shows a shirtless man with his face covered breaking into the building and swiping goods from shelves. At least 8 officers were waiting for him when he exited, according to TMZ, after law enforcement received a call about a possible break-in. The clip appears to show Gilbert being taken into custody. Nebraska coach Matt Rhule told reporters Tuesday that he was “obviously really disappointed, really sad” for Gilbert, according to ESPN.

