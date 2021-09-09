‘Coughing Karen’ Fired From Job at German Software Company SAP
AXED
The Nebraska “Coughing Karen” who chased shoppers through a supermarket and berated them for wearing masks has been fired from her job. A video posted on Reddit Sunday showed the unmasked woman verbally harassing a masked mother and child at a Super Saver, telling them how they were “sheep” for wearing masks. She then coughed at the family, trying to claim it was her “allergies” that forced her to cough. German software company SAP, where the woman reportedly worked, didn’t buy it. “The health and safety of our employees and the communities in which we live and work are of utmost concern to us. We are taking the matter of an SAP employee incident very seriously and investigating the situation,” it tweeted early Wednesday, before following it up that night: “We have reviewed the incident and can confirm that the individual in question no longer works for SAP.”