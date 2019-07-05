CHEAT SHEET
NEXT-LEVEL ZZZS
Nectar Just Marked Down All of Its Top-Rated Mattresses — And Is Throwing In Two Free Pillows
Independence Day is known for huge mattress sales and we’ve seen lots of great ones this year. One of our favorites is still going on today and into the weekend at Nectar. On top of lowering their top-rated Memory Foam Mattress to $699 (in a queen size), they’re giving you 2 Premium Pillows (valued at $150) with any mattress you buy. Fans of Nectar really love this mattress, giving it a 4.8-star average rating from nearly 6,000 verified reviewers and Scouted contributor Rachel Krantz called it the best mattress of 2018 — not to mention it’s very popular on Amazon. Its Tencel cooling cover will keep you cool, its quilted gel memory foam is designed to support your body, no matter how you sleep (hello, side sleepers!), and it’s built to distribute your weight evenly across it — so no more funny dips and sink spots. Also, it’s delivered straight to your door so there’s virtually no hassle in getting it and unrolling it is a breeze. Most importantly, Nectar’s year-long guarantee means you can experience this mattress in every single season to see if it’s right to take you through the years to come. If not, send it back and get your money back. This summer, make the mattress upgrade your body deserves. | Get it at Nectar >
