This Nectar Pillow Keeps Me Cool and Comfortable All Night Long

Scouting Report: After upgrading my pillow to this one, I’ve been sleeping better than I have in months, night after night.

Most nights I have trouble falling asleep—and then staying asleep. For years I thought this was caused by keeping a screen inches from my face late into the night, or drinking too much coffee during the day. These don’t help, but it wasn’t until recently that I realized I was using the wrong pillow. This became especially apparent when I got this new pillow to try out.

Memory Foam Pillow Shop at Nectar Sleep $

As someone who normally sleeps on my side and tosses and turns, I would constantly squish or stack my pillows to support my neck. Plus, I’d rotate them whenever I woke up to make sure I was sleeping on the coolest side possible. With the Nectar Memory Foam Pillow I found all of the sides to be both cool and supportive. The pillow is made out of cool-to-the-touch memory foam that keeps this pillow the perfect temperature for a refreshing snooze. And if that isn’t enough, it’s made with bacteria-fighting antimicrobial technology, so it’s not just cool and cozy, it’s also clean. The pillow also has a “pillow-in-pillow” design, which is code for easily adjustable. Out of the package, mine was just the right amount of cozy and supportive to help me doze off in seconds, but if I wanted a little less firmness, I could remove the outer stuffing that is there for extra cushion to get it just right. With this all-in-one pillow there’s no need to choose firmness over comfort. Instead, I get the best of both worlds.

Every night I can’t wait to go to sleep, because I know that my pillowwill help me have a super snug slumber until I wake up in the morning. Now the only problem I have is hitting snooze too many times so I don’t have to leave my pillow. Still, no matter what, I wake up well rested. I couldn’t dream of a better pillow.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.