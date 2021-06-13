CHEAT SHEET
‘Deliverance’ Actor Ned Beatty Dies at 83
Veteran actor Ned Beatty passed away Sunday at the age of 83, TMZ reports. Beatty appeared in multiple roles in both film and television over more than 50 years, with an unforgettable part in Deliverance and an Oscar nomination for Network. Beatty was also known for playing Otis, henchman of Gene Hackman’s Lex Luthor in the 1978 Superman. He also dabbled in voice acting roles, playing antagonists Lotso in Toy Story 3 and Tortoise John in Rango. TMZ reports Beatty died in his sleep.