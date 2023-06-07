Eating Disorder Group Unaware of Chatbot’s AI Upgrade Before It Went Rogue: WSJ
‘NOT CONSULTED’
A nonprofit that helps people with eating disorders says it had not been told that a chatbot it used to give advice to people had been given an artificial intelligence upgrade, according to a report. The National Eating Disorder Association took the chatbot named Tessa offline last week after social media users publicly shared their experiences with the program in which they claimed it advised them to cut calories or adopt diets even after they told Tessa they had an eating disorder. Michiel Rauws, the chief executive of software company Cass, told The Wall Street Journal that his company introduced an AI component to its chatbots in 2022, one of which was Tessa. “We were not consulted about that and we did not authorize that,” said NEDA CEO Liz Thompson of the AI upgrade. Tessa had originally been built as a closed system that could not go off-script, one of its creators said, with Thompson adding that NEDA had believed the chatbot was still running in its original form.