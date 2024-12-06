Neighbor Complains Meghan Markle Isn’t ‘Asset’ to Community

One Montecito neighbor is speaking out against the wealthy California enclave’s royal residents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“I personally don’t think that Meghan is an asset to our community,” said Richard Mineards, one of their close neighbors. “She doesn’t really go out or get involved with the community.”

Mineards had a slightly different take on Prince Harry.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Harry has to a certain extent, because he’s quite jolly… but Meghan doesn’t seem to get seen anywhere… And you don’t see him either.”

Mineards spoke out in a new German documentary, Harry: The Lost Prince, which follows the Sussexes past their split from the royal family in 2020. Filmmaker Ulrike Grünewald interviewed royal commentators, neighbors and acquaintances for the doc.

The documentary also follows reports that the couple plans to send their two children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, to a “prestigious” private school in Montecito.

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe shared his perspective in an interview with the Mirror .

“They are the public couple that claim to crave privacy and that I suppose would involve the local community. But when you have young children, they all mix with other young children at schools or nurseries. Are they going to play the role of just another parent?” he said.

He added, “It sounds from the documentary that no, they are keeping themselves close to themselves, which doesn’t go down well at all in their community by the sounds of it.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Markle for comment.