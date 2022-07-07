CHEAT SHEET
58-Year-Old Neighbor Named a Suspect in Utah Teen’s Disappearance
Dylan Rounds, a 19-year-old who lives on a rural Utah farm, hasn’t been seen since May 25. Now, court documents allege that James Brenner, a 58-year-old felon who lives next-door, is a suspect in the disappearance. Brenner was squatting in a trailer on property near Rounds’ farm and had contact with him, according to court documents charging Brenner with an unrelated federal weapons offense. The feds have executed search warrants for the trailer. Law enforcement arrested Brenner last week on the firearms charge. Prosecutors told a judge he is a “serious risk” with an extensive rap sheet that includes malicious wounding, malicious shooting, and repeat convictions of being a felon in possession of a firearm.