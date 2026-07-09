Neighbor Says Teen Stabbed Mom After Fight Over Her Facebook Posts

Surveillance footage from a neighbor shows that Brandon Baker, 17, fought with his mom over her insensitive Facebook posts before he allegedly stabbed her to death and critically injured his father.

The Baker family’s neighbor, Shawn Scurry, 51, told the New York Post that her Nest camera had captured audio of the teenager arguing with his mother, Samantha Baker, 37, on their front porch at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 5.

Later that night, the Daphne, Alabama mother was found dead outside the family home from multiple stab wounds and Brandon’s father, 46-year-old Lance Baker, was severely wounded. Brandon, whose 16-year-old brother was not home at the time of the attacks, called 911 to report the incident.

Scurry said the audio revealed that Brandon and his mom had argued about her Facebook posts on the day she was killed.

“He [Brandon] was asking about a comment, and she was saying it was just a story,” Scurry said. “She was saying… it wasn’t about him.”

The neighbor said she assumed that Samantha’s frequent posts about her son “was starting to hurt him.”

“She does talk kind of rude about the kids… and, you know, they are teenagers,” Scurry said.

Samantha Baker's Facebook post, January 2026. Lance Samantha Baker, Facebook

While Samantha Baker’s Facebook page shares many smiling family photos, some of her posts expose the less picture-perfect parts of raising two teenage sons.

In January, Samantha, reposted a meme that read: “Gentle parenting is for gentle children. My thugs will be handled accordingly.”

In a birthday post dedicated to Brandon in September, she wrote, “You are an amazing person and yet at the same time you make my blood boil.”

And in a “National Sons’ Day” post last year, Samantha wrote that her son was “a sweet guy”—but then noted “his mouth and attitude.”

Samantha Baker's "National Son Day" post from September. Lance Samantha Baker, Facebook

“He’s a calm presence until he isn’t. He marches to the beat of his own drum,” the mom said in the caption.

Brandon Baker is now facing murder and attempted murder charges.

The couple met while serving in the US Army Reserve. Lance Samantha Baker, Facebook

The rising high school senior allegedly chased his screaming parents out of their home with a kitchen knife.

Lance Baker, is a US Army Reserve Battalion Commander.

Footage shows the 46-year-old running for his life, pleading, “Please help me. I don’t want to die,” after his wife had been stabbed.

The video shows Lance going from house to house, trying to find an open door, leaving bloody handprints behind.

Brandon eventually caught up to his father and stabbed him multiple times. The neighbors recall the terrifying attack lasting up to seven minutes.

At one point, the audio captures the teen “telling [the dad] he was gonna kill him,” Scurry said.

Capt. Justin Correa of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Lance Baker “was running to houses trying to get some help.”

Samantha and Lance Baker were stabbed multiple times by their eldest son. Lance Samantha Baker, Facebook

Cops found the Baker parents with multiple stab wounds around 9 p.m.

The mom, a realtor, was pronounced dead at the scene and the dad was flown to a local hospital in critical condition. Correa said that as of Wednesday, the father’s condition has improved to stable.

Brandon was arrested in his family’s home and is set to be tried as an adult. His bond is set at $1 million.