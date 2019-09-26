Neighbors Mistake Fatally Stabbed Man for Porch Halloween Decoration: Report

Read it at The Columbus Dispatch
An Ohio man who was found stabbed to death on his porch Tuesday morning was reportedly mistaken for an early Halloween decoration by his neighbors. The Columbus Dispatch reports three people have been charged in the stabbing death of John “Randy” Clinedinst, who was 54. According to the report, Clinedinst’s neighbors initially thought his body was just a Halloween decoration because of its positioning. Several people gathered to look at the front porch, which then prompted his roommate to look outside and spot Clinedinst, at which point she called police.