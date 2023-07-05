Neighbors Say Man Found After 8 Years Was Never Even Missing
‘WHAT’S GOING ON?’
Neighbors of a Houston man who was reported to have been found after being missing for over eight years have questioned whether he ever actually vanished at all. Rudy Farias, 25, was allegedly found over the weekend for the first time since his mother reported him missing in 2015 when he was just 17, saying he never returned home from a walk with his dogs. But residents who live on the same street as Farias’ mother say they had no idea he was considered missing. “He used to come in my garage, chill with my cousin, son, and daughter,” neighbor Kisha Ross told ABC 7. “That boy has never been missing.” Ross says Farias was known to her family as “Dolph”—an abbreviation of his given named Rudolph—and that he would often spend time at their home, but they hadn’t seen him for a few weeks. Another neighbor said Farias had lived at his mom’s home for years. When questioned, Farias’ mother said the neighbors must be confusing her son with her nephew, but residents insisted it wasn’t the nephew when they were shown a picture of him. “I am confused right now,” Ross said. “I am like, ‘What’s going on?’” Farias’ mother said she believed her son had been kidnapped for the last eight years and had been beaten and abused.