Gorsuch Is Only Justice to Refuse to Wear a Mask for High-Risk Sotomayor, NPR Says
TOO MUCH TO ASK
Justice Neil Gorsuch is reportedly the only member of the Supreme Court to refuse to wear a mask to help protect his colleague Justice Sonia Sotomayor, whose diabetes puts her at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19. NPR reports that after Sotomayor made clear she felt vulnerable amid an Omicron-driven surge in cases, Chief Justice John Roberts asked the other justices to wear a mask on the bench. All of them did except Gorsuch, who also happens to sit next to Sotomayor, according to NPR. As a result, Sotomayor has attended weekly conferences remotely. Gorsuch, who was tapped by then-President Donald Trump for SCOTUS in 2017, was forced to call out sick from oral arguments as recently as November due to a “stomach bug,” but his office said at the time that he was vaccinated and had tested negative for COVID.