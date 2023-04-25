Supreme Court Justice Sold Property to CEO of Major Law Firm
UNDISCLOSED
Just days after Neil Gorsuch was confirmed to the Supreme Court, the head of a major law firm purchased property that was co-owned by the justice, Politico reported. In April 2017, Brian Duffy, the chief executive of Greenberg Traurig, bought a house in which Gorsuch held a 20 percent stake. The sale of the 3,000-square-foot log home in Granby, Colorado, made between $250,001 and $500,000 in profit for Gorsuch, who did not report the identity of Duffy as the purchaser on his federal disclosure forms. Gorsuch was one of three co-owners of the property. Since the $1.825 million sale, Greenberg Traurig has been involved in at least 22 cases before the Supreme Court, Politico reported. Gorsuch’s opinion was recorded on 12 of those cases, where he sided with Greenberg Traurig’s clients eight times and against them four times. Duffy insists that he doesn’t have much of a relationship with Gorsuch outside the sale. “I’ve never spoken to him,” he said. “I’ve never met him.” The Supreme Court has more leeway with how justices report outside gifts and income, largely leaving decisions to be made by the justices themselves.