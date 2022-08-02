Sandy Hook Dad: I’ve Endured ‘Living Hell’ Thanks to Alex Jones’ Lies
‘RECKLESSNESS’
The father of Jesse Lewis, an elementary school student who died in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre, testified against Alex Jones on Tuesday, as part of a trial that will determine how much the conspiracy theorist owes victims’ parents for declaring the mass shooting a hoax. “I can’t even describe the last nine and a half years, the living hell that I and others have had to endure because of the recklessness and negligence of Alex Jones,” Neil Heslin said softly to jurors, some of whom had to lean in closer to hear him, the Austin American-Statesman reports. Heslin said an apology from Jones, a far-right conspiracy theorist and radio host, would be “worthless” and that only payment would help right the wrongs of Jones’ lies that Sandy Hook was staged by the government to advocate for gun control. When talking about how he has been affected by Jones’ lies, he said he and his wife have faced death threats, and even had “encounters” while in Austin for the trial. “I wake up at night with panic attacks sometimes. I have chest pain. Stress, anxiety brought it on,” he said, adding that he was sent to the hospital for the pain mere weeks ago.