British Lawmaker Cited for Porn Says He Was Actually Searching for ‘Dominator’ Combine

Now-former British parliamentarian Neil Parish, who resigned last week after female colleagues said he was seen watching pornography in the House of Commons, has blamed corn for his conundrum. He said through supporters that he was actually searching for a Dominator combine harvester when he stumbled on a porn site, which he bookmarked to revisit. The 65-year-old called the incident a “moment of madness” before saying he would resign. But photos emerged over the weekend of the lawmaker, who is also a farmer, atop his very own Dominator combine, which he posted on Facebook.