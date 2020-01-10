Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67
Neil Peart, drummer and lyricist for Canadian rock band Rush, died earlier this month at the age of 67. A spokesperson for the Peart family told Rolling Stone that Peart died in Santa Monica, California, on Jan. 7. He had been battling Glioblastoma, a brain cancer, for the past three-and-a-half years. In a statement, the band confirmed their “soul brother” Peart's death with “broken hearts and the deepest sadness.” They also encouraged fans to make a charitable donation in Peart's name.
Along with being considered one of the best drummers in rock history, his lyrics for Rush—which he joined in 1974—helped the band rise to prominence. After the band’s final tour in 2015, Peart retired. At the time, it was reported that his chronic tendonitis and shoulder problems made his physical drumming performances difficult. He is reportedly survived by his wife, Carrie Nuttal, and daughter Olivia.