THE DAMAGE DONE
Neil Young: My U.S. Citizenship Has Been Delayed Over Marijuana Use
Singer Neil Young says he has hit a delay in his application for U.S. citizenship after admitting that he uses marijuana. In a letter to fans posted on his website, Young, the legendary Canadian songwriter and two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, said he wants to gain dual citizenship so he “will be able to vote my conscience on Donald J. Trump and his fellow American candidates.” Young wrote that he passed the test for citizenship, but that he has been called to take another test “due to my use of marijuana and how some people who smoke it have a problem.” The Trump administration added a policy in April 2019, proposed by Jeff Sessions during his time as attorney general, which states that applicants who use marijuana “may lack Good Moral Character if found to have violated federal law, even if such activity is not unlawful under applicable state of foreign laws.” Young wrote: “I sincerely hope I have exhibited good moral character.” The singer has been very critical of Trump’s presidency, and refused the president permission “Rockin’ in the Free World” at rallies. Young has lived in California since the 1960s.