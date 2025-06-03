Neil Young Invites Trump to His Tour ‘If There Is Not Martial Law by Then’

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Life’s most sentimental moments deserve more than a spot on your phone—they demand a place on your walls. Frameology’s canvas and metal prints offer a clean, gallery-style look. Plus, starting today, Frameology is dropping prices sitewide—up to 40 percent off. This is largely due to the brand’s investment in domestic manufacturing after 2020.

As Frameology’s CEO Ben Koren shares, “After the COVID-19 disruptions, we realized how fragile global supply chains had become and began shifting aggressively toward domestic sourcing. It’s been a multi-year investment, but today more than 90% of our products are sourced domestically, which has allowed for these price adjustments.”

Frameology’s website has an incredibly intuitive tool to ensure your photos look just right. First, find the right frame. If you’re not sure where to start, the HD framed canvas is a solid choice. It’s quite popular with customers, and the price drops for these frames are close to 30 percent. Next, upload the photo you want framed.

You’ll get a real-time preview of how it will look as a finished piece. Want to tweak it? You can easily zoom or reposition the image until it’s just how you want it. Once you love it, you’re set to check out. Click here to get started.