Neil Young Invites Trump to His Tour ‘If There Is Not Martial Law by Then’
Neil Young taunted President Donald Trump on Monday, inviting him to come to his tour and “hear our music just as you did for decades.” The Canadian-American singer posted a message on his website, the Neil Young Archives, telling the president to come to his Love Earth world tour if possible. “When I tour the USA this summer, if there is not martial law by then which would make it impossible, let’s all come together and stand for American values,” he wrote. He promised a non-political show, assuring Trump that they would only be “playing the music we love for all of us to enjoy.” “President Trump, you are invited. Come and hear our music just as you did for decades,” he said. According to Rolling Stone, Trump used to attend many of Young’s shows, proclaiming, “he’s got something very special.” But Young took issue with Trump in 2020 when he started playing his song “Rockin’ In The Free World” at his events, and the singer called him “a disgrace to my country” in an open letter. Young ended his message Monday by saying that he and Bruce Springsteen, who is in an ongoing feud with Trump, would be in the country blasting the president’s “favorite music,” like ‘Born in the USA.’” Young and his band The Chrome Hearts will kick off their tour in Sweden on June 18.