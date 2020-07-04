Neil Young Is ‘NOT Ok’ With Trump Playing His Songs at Fourth of July Event

Read it at Newsweek
Singer Neil Young told off President Donald Trump Saturday for using his music as an introduction to a speech at Mount Rushmore the day before. The commander-in-chief played Young’s 1989 hit “Keep On Rockin In The Free World” before speaking, and Young responded via Twitter: “This is NOT ok with me…” He added in another tweet, “I stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux,” the tribe that once owned the land where Mount Rushmore stands. Trump has run into a similar issue before with The Rolling Stones, whose members and record label have repeatedly told him to stop playing “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” at campaign rallies. Young himself has rebuked the president for the same reason multiple times.