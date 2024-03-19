Nelson Peltz, Disney’s Billionaire Antagonist, Says He’s Voting for Trump
BILLIONAIRE BOOSTER
Eighty-one-year-old activist investor Nelson Peltz thinks 81-year-old President Biden is mentally unfit for office and will likely vote for Donald Trump come November, he announced this week. In an interview with the Financial Times, in which he also assailed Biden’s immigration policies, the billionaire said his support is lukewarm: “It will probably be Trump and I’m not happy about that.” Peltz also backed Trump four years ago; following the assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, however, he expressed contrition. “Trump could have taken a different tack. He could have accepted the results. He could have offered his friendship, his support and his help for a transition to Biden. Had he done that, his legacy would be 180 degrees different from what it is today,” Peltz lamented to CNBC. For months, the billionaire has been warring with Disney over its governance, and he is seeking two seats on the company’s board. Disney is waging an all-out defense to keep that from happening.