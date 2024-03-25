Disney’s Billionaire Foe Blasts Company for ‘Woke’ Films Like Black Panther
BILLIONAIRE ‘BULLY’
Nelson Peltz, the billionaire activist investor trying to pressure his way into a seat on Disney’s board, assailed the company’s “woke” messaging and corporate strategy in an interview with The Financial Times. “People go to watch a movie or a show to be entertained,” he said, lambasting the company’s increasing emphasis on diverse content. “They don’t go to get a message.” Peltz singled out CEO Bob Iger and Marvel Studios Kevin Feige for their creative leadership. “Why do I have to have a Marvel that’s all women? Not that I have anything against women, but why do I have to do that? Why can’t I have Marvels that are both? Why do I need an all-Black cast?” he added. Disney has been working feverishly to deny Peltz a board seat, as shareholders prepare to vote on the matter next month. “What sense is being a billionaire if you’re not a bully?” the company wrote to investors this week. “Imagine the damage Peltz would do to Disney’s boardroom with these perspectives.”