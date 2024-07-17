Neo-Nazi Charged With Plotting to Have Santa Poison Children
SATANIC SANTA
A man has been charged with dreaming of a white supremacist Christmas. Michail Chkhikvishvili is accused of leading an Eastern European neo-Nazi extremist group known as the Maniacs Murder Cult and conspiring to have an associate dress up as Santa Claus and hand out poisoned sweets to Jewish kids in New York. Other charges against the 21-year-old Georgian national, who goes by “Commander Butcher,” cover hate speech in his manifesto the Hater’s Handbook and distributing instructions on how to build explosives. The AP reported that the poisoning attack was planned for last New Year’s Eve but that Chkhikvishvili was arrested sometime after November for allegedly trying to recruit an undercover police officer to carry out bombings and acts of arson. He faces a total of 50 years in prison.