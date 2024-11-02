Neo-Nazi Influencer Nick Fuentes Now Says ‘Trumpism Is a Cult’

Neo-Nazi personality Nick Fuentes has ridiculed Donald Trump for dressing up as a garbage man, despite once being one of his most outspoken supporters and former dinner guests.

In a rant on his channel, the white nationalist streamer said MAGA was indeed a cult—echoing sentiments others have already said about the blind obedience of Trump’s supporters.

“At the Trump rallies, they’re yelling trash for Trump, trash for Trump. And I saw other people. I saw white guys. I saw Hispanic guys, Hispanic guys inside trash cans jumping out of them with Trump signs, white guys with garbage bags that say trash for Trump,” said Fuentes.

“That was the moment when I realized Trumpism was a cult. That was the moment when I realized liberals are right. That was the moment when I realized it had gone too far. It is Frankenstein’s monster. We have created a golem. It is a problem.”

White nationalist and early 2016 Trump supporter Nick Fuentes says he recently realized “Trumpism is a cult.” “Liberals are right….I think we have a problem,” he said, taking aim at Don Jr. and others for dressing up as trash. pic.twitter.com/ySjQ0vna8U — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) November 2, 2024

Fuentes has been critical of Trump in recent months, despite once being a loyal supporter and one of his dinner guests at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in 2022.

“You know, for years, liberals said it’s a cult. You’re in a cult. And I said, well you’re going to jail. It is a cult, and we’re in it, and you are going to jail: that’s how I felt about it for the past eight years.”

“But then I saw them dressing up as trash, like uncritically, just dressing up as garbage, and saying, ‘We’re garbage. Yeah, we’re garbage.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I think we have a problem.’”

Fuentes also took issue with Trump’s long rallies for being nonsensical.

“Trump goes up and gives these ridiculous rallies, rambling for hours, talking about Hannibal Lecter and other stuff. Then he defends it and says he’s weaving. People go, ‘This is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen.’ Like, no, it isn’t. These are not like the Trump rallies from the beginning.”

To most critics, Trump’s rallies have always been bizarre.

Fuentes also slammed Trump’s own supporters who have to put up with his long speeches.

“They have an endless tolerance for being humiliated, for being insulted, for being betrayed. Trump goes against the fundamental principles of the first campaign, sells out to billionaires, and then they’ll humiliate themselves with the trash bags.”

Fuentes, however, has not abandoned his outright racist and deeply antisemitic views.

His latest posts on X include bigoted remarks against the United Kingdom’s Conservative Party’s decision to elect a Black woman as its leader and claims that women “should not have the right to vote.”