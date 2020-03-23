Neo-Nazi Groups Tell Virus-Infected Members to Spray Bodily Fluids at Cops and Jews, Says Report
Neo-Nazi and other white-supremacist groups have told their members to spread the novel coronavirus to cops and Jews if they become infected, according to ABC News. The FBI has reportedly sent out a warning that “members of extremist groups are encouraging one another to spread the virus, if contracted, through bodily fluids and personal interactions.” Followers are reportedly being told to fill spray bottles with bodily fluids and squirt them at police on the street. They’ve also reportedly been told to spread the disease to Jews by going “any place they may be congregated, to include markets, political offices, businesses and places of worship.” Don Mihalek, the executive vice president of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association Foundation, told ABC News: “Anti-government folks in America love to target law enforcement as a symbol of America’s authority... It’s just sad that that’s their focus at a time of crisis in the nation.”