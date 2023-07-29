CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Neo-Nazi Leader Gets Banned From Planet Fitness
GO AWAY
Read it at Bangor Daily News
A neo-Nazi leader who moved to Maine with dreams of building a white nationalist enclave has instead been banned by his local Planet Fitness. The gym chain tossed Christopher Pohlhaus, the leader of neo-Nazi group “Blood Tribe,” which gained notoriety for menacing LGBTQ+ events, out of its location in Bangor, Maine, the Bangor Daily News reported. According to writer and podcaster Crash Barry, who first shared the news, Pohlhaus got booted from the franchise for wearing offensive clothing and “creeping on women.” Pohlhaus has reportedly been kicked out of another local gym before and has also been thrown out of a pub for shouting at customers.