CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Neo-Nazi Marine Who Plotted Terror Attacks Possessed Classified Documents

    POWER GRID PLAN

    Chris Hippensteel

    Breaking News Intern

    Jordan Duncan

    LinkedIn

    A neo-Nazi Marine Corp veteran who authorities arrested after he schemed to gun down protesters and sabotage a power grid was in possession of classified information, according to a new report from RawStory. The outlet first reported that 28-year-old Jordan Duncan had the secret documents from the Department of Defense on his hard drive when it was seized during his October 2020 arrest in Boise, Idaho, along with documents detailing how to craft homemade explosives. Duncan, who allegedly plotted with a group of other neo-Nazis to take down a power grid somewhere in the Northwest, was stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. No new indictments have been lodged against Duncan in relation to the classified documents, whose exact contents remain unknown.

    Read it at RawStory