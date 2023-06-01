Neo-Nazi Marine Who Plotted Terror Attacks Possessed Classified Documents
POWER GRID PLAN
A neo-Nazi Marine Corp veteran who authorities arrested after he schemed to gun down protesters and sabotage a power grid was in possession of classified information, according to a new report from RawStory. The outlet first reported that 28-year-old Jordan Duncan had the secret documents from the Department of Defense on his hard drive when it was seized during his October 2020 arrest in Boise, Idaho, along with documents detailing how to craft homemade explosives. Duncan, who allegedly plotted with a group of other neo-Nazis to take down a power grid somewhere in the Northwest, was stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. No new indictments have been lodged against Duncan in relation to the classified documents, whose exact contents remain unknown.