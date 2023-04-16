Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes Paid 30K By Kanye West Campaign
PAYDAY
White nationalist and Neo-Nazi Nicholas Fuentes was paid over $30K by disgraced rapper Kanye West’s 2020 campaign in the first quarter of the 2023 calendar year. Two $10K payments to Fuentes on January 2 and February 7 list the description as “Archival Servies [sic],” according to filings reviewed by The Daily Beast. The third expenditure paid out was for $10,296.96 to Fuentes, billed as a “Travel Reimbursement.” (Fuentes didn’t return The Daily Beast's request for comment on the payments.) The FEC disclosures follow The Daily Beast’s reporting on Friday that revealed West’s informal campaign is in chaos and that he wants nothing to do with his far-right lieutenants. “Right now, I am living my life—like I’m concentrating on the school, The Donda Academy, and my new wife, and my kids, and that’s it,” West told his filmmaker Adam Camacho, who recalled the rapper telling him such to The Daily Beast. “I just want to be left alone.”