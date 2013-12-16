Neo-Nazis, Anti-Racists Clash

Note to Neo-Nazis: You are not going to have our sympathy here. Around 40 Neo-Nazis attacked more than 200 legally organized anti-racism protesters in Stockholm on Sunday. The cause of the initial demonstration had been to address the growing neo-Nazi sentiment in the area, which seems hard to argue with now. The Neo-Nazis threw stones, bottles, and fireworks, leading to 28 arrests. Two protesters and two police officers were injured and taken to the hospital.