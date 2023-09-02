Neo-Nazis March Through Florida Park
‘WE ARE EVERYWHERE’
A large group of neo-Nazis wearing red and waving flags with swastikas marched through Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs, Florida, on Saturday shouting “we are everywhere,” according to a video shared by a state lawmaker. Carlos Guillermo Smith, a former member of the Florida House of Representatives, said in a tweet that the demonstrators were raising “Heil Hitler” salutes. State Rep. Anna V. Eskamani cited the incident as an “absolutely disgusting … example of the far right extremism growing in FL.” “Florida is our home and I refuse to hand it over to extremists. We have to stand united against antisemitism, anti-Blackness, and anti-LGBTQ bigotry in order to take our state back,” Guillermo Smith said. In anticipation for Labor Day, the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) Center on Extremism issued a statement on Friday warning that two extremist groups—known as the Goyim Defense League and Blood Tribe— were “planning to gather in Florida in September 2023 for a joint, public demonstration(s) they are calling the ‘March of the Redshirts.’” The ADL said the groups would likely march in “high visibility locations” to “attract as much public and media attention as possible.”