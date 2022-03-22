Neo-Nazis Crash St. Patrick’s Day Parade With Creepy ‘Keep Boston Irish’ Banner
WHO INVITED THEM?
About 20 neo-Nazis lined the streets for Boston’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade Sunday, with a sign that read, “Keep Boston Irish.” Along with their banner, the white supremacists wore paraphernalia related to the Nationalist Social Club—listed as a neo-Nazi organization by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL)—including masks with the number “131.” They also donned a version of the Celtic cross that’s been used by white supremacists. Parade attendees and elected officials were disturbed by the neo-Nazis’ audacity to put their hate on full display. “It was deeply disturbing to see this display at a local celebration of culture and heritage, as we work to heal and build community through our recovery,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said. “With the growing intensity of white supremacist groups nationally, we are working closely with law enforcement at all levels—Boston will not tolerate hate crimes, and we will not be intimidated in our work to build a city for everyone.”