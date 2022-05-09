Neo-Nazis Demonstrate Outside Disney World Entrance
‘HAPPIEST PLACE ON EARTH’
Nazis were outside of Disney World’s main entrance on Saturday. In a post from TikTok user @pcdevv, four protesters are seen standing in front of the Walt Disney World Resort sign in Orlando with Nazi flags. As one person appearing to hold flyers paced back and forth, two others waved bright red Nazi flags. The protesters also displayed an American flag and a banner supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who successfully rallied state Republicans to strip the theme park of its nearly autonomous special tax status after Disney publicly condemned the Florida Parental Rights in Education or “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Florida Holocaust Museum Chairman Michael Igel said in a statement that also mentioned a fourth person shouting antisemitic rhetoric through a bullhorn as park attendees drove by that “it’s a sad day for humanity when even Disney World—the ‘happiest place on earth’—is not immune to blatant antisemitism.”