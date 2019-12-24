Neo-Nazis Targeting Podcaster Get Wrong House and Instead Harass Michigan Family With Small Children
A family in Dexter, Michigan, has become the target of neo-Nazis in what appears to be a case of mistaken identity, Mlive.com reports. Dawn Shea and Rich Shea moved to the area with their first-born child in mid-August, and less than a month later they were informed by an FBI agent and a police officer that their address had been posted on a white supremacist message board. Later, the family received a letter addressed to the former homeowner that they discovered contained threatening messages. After the couple returned home on Dec. 11 following the birth of their second child, they noticed two figures dressed in black lurking outside and taking photos of their home. “At that point, we knew exactly who and what it was,” Dawn Shea was quoted saying.
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a white supremacist group had posted “non-threatening photographs and statements” on their website to intimidate podcaster Daniel E. Harper, who co-hosts the I Don’t Speak German podcast, which seeks to confront the flaws of white nationalism. Harper has never lived in the Sheas’ home, however, and is unrelated to the previous homeowner who just happens to share the same name.