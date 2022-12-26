Nepo Baby Kate Hudson Says Nepotism Is Worse Outside Showbiz

CHEAT SHEET
Actress Kate Hudson, daughter of movie stars Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, says Hollywood is not the real hotbed of nepotism. “I actually think there are other industries where it’s [more common]. Maybe modeling?” she said. “I see it in business way more than I see it in Hollywood. Sometimes I’ve been in business meetings where I’m like, wait, whose child is this? Like, this person knows nothing!” Hudson was among the “nepo babies” listed in a New York magazine story that has unleashed a debate about whether the sons and daughter of celebrities earned their star power. “I don’t really care,” she told The Independent.